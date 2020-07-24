Last week, a group of people in Australia were caught at a birthday party in violation of new lockdown orders amid a surge in covid-19 cases.
Police issued fines to 16 people, totaling more than $18,000. The fines might seem steep, but they serve a purpose in encouraging people who should know better to follow the rules and take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.
So far, we’ve relied on the good graces of our fellow residents to choose to wear masks, keep their distance and wash their hands.
But how long can we continue to rely on good intentions, especially when it comes to travelers from states where masks are optional — or scorned — and the virus is spreading out of control?
Tougher enforcement is needed. Mask-wearing in public should be a law enforceable with fines.
The coronavirus is slippery. Outbreaks are difficult to control and impossible to predict. But we know that mask-wearing and social distancing works, combined with rigorous testing.
But since we know that mask-wearing and social distancing is so effective, why are we hesitating to enforce it? We have hundreds of laws on the books that are there only for health and safety, to allow society to function in an orderly way. We stop at traffic lights, drive on the right and wear seat belts. We agree to background checks before buying guns.
If everyone in the country adhered to mask-wearing and social-distancing standards, the virus could be brought well under control, quickly, and the economy could begin to recover, schools could resume, and our lives could come back to some kind of new normal.
What are we waiting for?
— Hartford (Connecticut) Courant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.