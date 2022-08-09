waterless boat race

Ready for some racing? Havasu 95 Speedway announced its 2022-23 season this week, and Lake Havasu City residents can look forward to seven months of racing action at the SARA Park track.

The season begins on Oct. 22, with races featuring street stocks, factory stocks, bandoleros, outlaw karts and flat karts.

