Hey, here’s some good news! Lake Havasu City is again listed as one of Arizona’s safest cities! Safewise, a website focused on home security, recently released its annual report on the Grand Canyon State’s safest communities.
It’s based on data from FBI crime report statistics and Census population data.
Lake Havasu City was listed at No. 10, which is actually a drop of two places. Havasu was the eight safest city in Arizona in 2020 and 2021.
The report says Havasu has a violent crime rate of 1.9, up .03 points from the year before, and a property crime rate of 14.0, up by 2.1 points from 2021.
Arizona’s safest community was Florence, according to the report, followed by San Luis, Sahuarita, Oro Valley, Prescott Valley, Gilbert, Maricopa, Surprise and Buckeye.
It’s a little cooler this week thanks to monsoonal moisture, but the trade-off is more humidity than most of us are used to. So far, though, the moisture has been pretty limited in Lake Havasu City. Other parts of the county, however, have had some pretty good downpours in the last couple of days, and forecasters still say there’s a good chance of rain in Havasu. The National Weather Service has extended its predictions for thunderstorms through the end of this week, with temperatures maxing out in the low 100s. The Weather Service also extended its flash flood watch for most of Mohave County through this morning, and forecasters are warning of rainfall rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour. Drivers should be especially careful in low areas like washes and near wildfire burn scars.
If you know a teacher getting ready to go back to school in a couple weeks, you might want to point them in the direction of a contest could provide them with $500 toward classroom supplies. APS is offering 500 grants, each worth $500, to help Arizona teachers buy classroom supplies. They’ll need to fill out a 30-second online application, and the drawing will begin Aug. 19, with the first 100 awards designated toward teachers who’ve been in the classroom for three years or less. You can sign up at APS.com/education.
