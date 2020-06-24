The number of confirmed covid-19 cases continues to increase in Mohave County and Lake Havasu City.
The goal of Governor Ducey’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected executive order was to slow the spread of the virus while building medical capacity and ensuring proper supply of personal protective equipment (PPE). Once those two objectives were met Governor Ducey lifted the executive order. An increase in cases was to be expected as Arizona reopened its economy. As citizens started engaging with each other and going out and about coupled with the increase access and availability in testing a rise in confirmed covid-19 cases was inevitable.
We are starting to see an increase in confirmed covid-19 cases in citizens that are younger. This illustrates the community spread that is in our community. Governor Ducey last week gave authorization to local governments to address face coverings and masks at the local level. We strongly suggest that citizens and visitors wear a face covering or mask when unable to physically distance. Face coverings and masks are not perfect, but they do help in slowing the spread of the virus.
This is our community and we can each do our part to help keep each other safe by following some basic guidelines.
• Stay home if you are not feeling well
• Cover your cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue
• Wash your hands with soap and warm water regularly
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands
• Practice physical distancing by staying 6 feet apart from others
• Wear a face covering or mask when unable to physically distance
These simple steps will help protect you and your neighbors. Lake Havasu City has a long history of taking care of each other. Now, more than ever, we need each one of us to do our part to help keep each other safe.
The last several months have been filled with uncertainty, anxiety, fear, frustration, anger, and more. In speaking to citizens throughout our community over the past several months I have learned that each person is viewing their response to the pandemic differently. I can respect that, and I ask that our citizens respect each other and their perspective. Some citizens will choose to wear face coverings or a mask and be vigilant in practicing physical distancing, while others may take a difference approach. Again, I ask that we respect the choices that our citizens are making in response to this pandemic.
Let us end the practice of shaming our fellow citizens. Mask shaming must be a thing of the past. When a citizen chooses to wear a mask or face covering, they are doing it to protect you. Let us also end the practice of shaming businesses within our community. This is all new to all of us. I believe everyone is trying their best to do the right thing and protect our community.
Let us all do our part to slow the spread and #MaskupAZ when unable to physical distance. I trust that by working together we can slow the spread of the virus and safely continue to resume our activities and reopen the Lake Havasu City economy. Be kind, be respectful, and be well.
(3) comments
Words! Words! Words! Lets respect each other, lets be kind to each other, lets work together. Lets end mask shaming, blah! Blah! . . . . . . . Blah! What is lacking is the failure to recognize the necessity of CDC precautionary measures to slow the widespread nature of the threat posed to public health and the safety of our community. Words of empathy and endearment do nothing to prevent the spread of this virus. We were the last state to close and the first to reopen! The growing record numbers reflect this attitude. Our state, county and city are now showing record numbers while our Mayor is playing cutesy and acting like Mayor Larry Vaughn from "Jaws"! We greet visitors with open arms, visitors from our troubled neighboring state to "stay and play", moor in the channel, party on the Blvd in the evening and behave like this killer virus is a hoax. What must happen before a reality check is made and something positive comes from our city leaders. That Havasu "Lets Open Together Plan" unveiled for businesses is a joke! Lets talk about it at a Blvd saloon over a couple of beers Friday or Saturday night and get there early because it gets too crowded!
Cal is a nice guy but not very assertive here. Nothing will change from this polite writing. Medical experts say that masks help prevent the spread of Covid 19. Period! Ask Paula Proper down the street who knows a friend of a friend of a friend that met someone that read an article in conspiracy magazine, and she'll give you a different answer. After all, Paula Proper is the self-appointed medical expert in her family.
Simon, your response is spot-on!
