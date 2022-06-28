Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to recently opened Breakwater Grill on Maricopa Avenue. Clean, comfortable, quiet. From wait staff to manager, friendly service with quality food. Menu changing weekly. Just what the Southside of town needs. Positive A+ dining experience.
Onions to the onion giver about the church streaming. Some of us have had a surgery and it’s the only way to see church. Be a little sensitive and hope it doesn’t happen to you!
Orchids to La Vida Dolce Italian Bistro and Lounge, Papa Leone’s and Domino’s Pizza. I ordered 20 pizzas from each location for a large event. They all did a great job, the pizzas arrived on time and were delicious. Thank You!
Onions to the onion giver about the garbage bins. When one is unwell, they are not easy to bring in or maybe they actually have to work! Instead of being so judgmental, why don’t you go over and help?
Orchids to KIllen IT Electric LLC. Dustin provides great service at a fair price! Thank you! - Cottonwood Plaza.
Onions to allowing all the campers and broken down camping equipment to continue to stay on the South-side hills near SARA Park. Great way to say “Welcome to Havasu”.
Onions to the onion who thinks covid is over. Read the news, Covid is definitely on the rise, including Arizona and Mohave County.
Orchids to the members of the Elks Lodge. I have enjoyed working for and with you over the last 20 years. I wish you all the very best. Kathy Wright.
Onions to unethical mechanics. I’m in total agreement with the person who lived here for 25 years! No good, honest mechanics here except Keith. I was yelled at, blamed for what happened and told to come get my money. I wouldn’t have found this mechanic except by your attitude to a customer!
