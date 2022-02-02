There are studies and statistics out there that show the success rate of New Year’s resolutions is dismal. People start out on January 1 with grand sweeping plans to empty out the pantry, replace the foods with an entirely new nutrition program, set the alarm clock extra early, jump out of bed and head out to scan that shiny new gym membership card, and engage in a workout that brings them to the brink of their personal limits.
None of these actions are inherently bad or dangerous on their own. People find themselves becoming consistent with the massive overhaul they put in place for a little while — a few days, a few weeks, maybe even a few months. The studies show most of these New Year’s resolutions fizzle out by March, and most people fall right back into the habits they wanted to change by implementing their grand lifestyle changes.
It was not the person that failed. Too often we jump to the conclusion that “I’m a failure” or “it’s my fault” when a new diet program or lifestyle trend does not pan out our way, but that is the nature of the $70+ billion dollar a year diet industry (The U.S. Weight Loss & Diet Control Market, February 2019). The diet industry will be waiting when that New Year’s resolution does not pan out with another program, powder, or cure for what ails, and the cycle will continue to repeat itself over and over.
Taking a step back, let’s look at that New Year’s resolution—remember I said none of those actions were inherently bad? There is absolutely nothing wrong with the pursuit of wanting to feel better through a nutrient-dense diet, incorporating more movement into our lives, and bringing an element of accountability into improving our health outcomes. We also need to look at the reason(s) the resolution failed us, and that can sometimes be a harder look inside, but many times it includes reasons such as: overscheduling, being realistic about ability, choosing programs that are not suited to lifestyle/family, having to eat foods you do not enjoy, it is not financially sustainable, and the list goes on.
If the New Year’s resolution and a diet/lifestyle change is not the answer, then what is?
Consistency + Time = Habit
This is not a new concept, and many cringe when reminded of it because it is not a quick fix or the newest and shiniest on the market, but for lasting results when it comes to weight loss, improved health outcomes, implementing new ways of eating, or other areas of our health and life we want to change, establishing consistent habits for the long term is where the magic happens. It is how I have lost over 200 pounds without the use of commercial dieting. It is how I have built the endurance to run multiple marathons and complete multiple triathlons. It is how I continue to tackle each new goal I set. Over the next several weeks, I will be bringing you the five steps to creating a new habit for lasting change so those New Year’s resolutions can become a memory.
Stephanie Luerasis a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
