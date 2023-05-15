Editor: Solving the problem of gun violence will require thoughtful, reasonable strategies that preserve Second Amendment rights and provide protection for our people. The emotional, irrational and radical calls for extreme solutions are a natural outcome of fear and grief. But disarming American citizens will never be a viable solution.

Congress seems stuck in tribalism politics adding to the hyper-frustration and hopelessness we experience around the safety of our children. Policy makers have to find a way to drive change. Gun confiscation is a ridiculous proposition — this leaves everyone who is not a criminal defenseless, Buy Back programs are a futile exercise for reasons that are obvious for most gun owners.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.