Editor: Solving the problem of gun violence will require thoughtful, reasonable strategies that preserve Second Amendment rights and provide protection for our people. The emotional, irrational and radical calls for extreme solutions are a natural outcome of fear and grief. But disarming American citizens will never be a viable solution.
Congress seems stuck in tribalism politics adding to the hyper-frustration and hopelessness we experience around the safety of our children. Policy makers have to find a way to drive change. Gun confiscation is a ridiculous proposition — this leaves everyone who is not a criminal defenseless, Buy Back programs are a futile exercise for reasons that are obvious for most gun owners.
I know staunch 2nd Amendment people who won’t budge an inch; but somehow we have to co-exist with the rise of mental illness and ill-intentioned individuals intent on harming defenseless children.
Compromises must be reached.
Tighten up background checks; raise the age to purchase to 21.
Fund state sponsored training programs including range training for certifications (excluding law enforcement who are already trained) - and for the certification hold gun owner harmless from civil action in a justified defensive shooting. These people could be hired as armed undercover security on school campuses;
Require all social media platforms to have verifiable names and addresses of users’ aliases. The Memphis shooter could have been found before she massacred innocent human beings;
Charge parents of minors in possession of a firearm with reckless endangerment leveling penalties to include jail and fines for failure to properly secure their firearm; and
Be a voice against inflammatory messaging - people do not “love their guns over children’s lives.” What gun owners love is the ability to defend and protect their lives and property from people who intend harm.
