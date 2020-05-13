Editor: Although it might seem like a long way off, Election Day is only six months away. Given overwhelming evidence that large gatherings are lethal incubators for the coronavirus, it is extremely important to plan now for the real possibility that people will not be able to go to the polls to vote without risking their health. Some states have canceled their primary elections because of the pandemic, while others, like Wisconsin, experienced long lines of voters waiting in the cold in close proximity to each other, almost certainly accelerating the spread of the disease.
No one should have to choose between exercising their right to vote and protecting themselves and their families from this dreadful virus. This is truly a matter of life and death – not only physically but for our democracy. We are fortunate in Arizona to have a mail-in elections system in place, but voters need to sign up for the Permanent Early Voters List in order to receive a ballot in the mail. Anyone who has not signed up for PEVL can do so by going on line and updating their voter registration information at AZSOS.gov.
Voters need to contact Gov. Doug Ducey
(azgovernor.gov/engage/form/contact-governor-ducey) and urge him to issue an executive order permitting county officials to mail ballots to all registered voters for the upcoming primary and general elections.
In addition, we must demand that our representatives in the House and Senate support mail-in voting on a national level for 2020.
Helaine Berman
Prescott
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Arizona actually is very good about mail-in balloting. We been using it for years and you can track your ballot after you mail it.
Helaine!!, Let me guess= You're a Democrat. Mail In Voting FRAUD is your only chance of beating Our President
