Editor: To the person complaining about prayers being said at public meetings, I say we need more prayers, not less.
Read the Second Book of Chronicles, Chapter 7, verse 14. If you don't have a change of hearts and minds, try reading Revelation Chapter 20, verses 11-12.
God bless us all.
Helen Denley
Lake Havasu City
