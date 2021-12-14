Editor: Old Charlie Manson may be a-moldering in his grave but he’s probably laughing his ass off. His plan was to instigate war between the races. He called it Helter Skelter. Well, it worked. Helter Skelter is exactly what we have now thanks to Charlie’s successors, George Soros and his ilk, most of the media, academia and the entertainment industry.
Crime runs rampant in our streets. Homicides are at all time highs. Clearly not all of the rioters and looters and arsonists are black, but they sure look to be the majority as they attack perceived racism. And who are they attacking? Whites, Asians and non-black owned businesses. The violence never ends because each side blames the other, just the way Charlie planned it. Where are the so-called black community leaders? Where are our elected officials? Where are the clergy? Does no one care? Do they want it this way? Are they all afraid of being personally canceled in our woke society? Clearly it will be only the voters who can save our country, if it’s not already too late.
Ed Schweizer
Lake HAvasu City
