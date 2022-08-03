It’s hard to believe, but our kids are all headed back to school on Monday. Parents should know that the annual back to school health fair is this Saturday at the Aquatic Center. This event allows families to obtain necessary immunizations and sports physicals at no cost, thanks to support from the Havasu Community Health Foundation. The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon, and there will be plenty of activities for families, including games, prizes and a visit from Pet Partners. You can minimize the wait by pre-registering at backtoschool.as.me.
Lake Havasu Unified School District has spent the last couple of weeks preparing teachers for the new year. There are 65 new teachers on staff this year, and this Sunday’s News-Herald offers the opportunity to get to know many of them. To get the year off to a good start, the district released a video online containing highlights from last year. It’s a cute video, and worth a watch. You can see it at HavasuNews.com.
Hey, parents: We want to see your first-day-of-school photos next week. Send your photos to editor@havasunews.com or post them to the News-Herald’s Facebook page, and we’ll publish as many as we can in Tuesday’s newspaper.
