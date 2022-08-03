It’s hard to believe, but our kids are all headed back to school on Monday. Parents should know that the annual back to school health fair is this Saturday at the Aquatic Center. This event allows families to obtain necessary immunizations and sports physicals at no cost, thanks to support from the Havasu Community Health Foundation. The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon, and there will be plenty of activities for families, including games, prizes and a visit from Pet Partners. You can minimize the wait by pre-registering at backtoschool.as.me.

