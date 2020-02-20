Editor:I would like to clear up a misconception about SB1224 and HB2898, the school voucher bills that send Arizona tax dollars out of state. Those of us who oppose these bills don’t do so because we “hate” certain groups of children as we have ridiculously been accused; we do so because Arizona tax dollars belong in Arizona, period. Arizona voters have already been extremely clear about the fact that they don’t want their tax dollars being used to send non-special-needs students to private schools, and I am right there with them. If the public schools that are good enough for my children aren’t good enough for yours — fine. You can make the choice to pay for a private school with your money, not mine. And if we oppose our tax dollars going to private schools in Arizona, is it any wonder we don’t want them going to other states? Especially when Arizona ranks near the bottom in education funding.
Our schools need that money!
Please contact our legislators and let them know if you agree — NO on SB1224 and HB2898.
Hilary Cannizzaro
Prescott
