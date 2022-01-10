Editor: 2022 is an election year where Republicans will reclaim their legitimate hold on their party by voting Democratic. In the past voting Republican has only strengthened the stranglehold the Trump infection has on them as Trump and his minions have insidiously threatened any Republican who doesn’t support the big lie. The truth is, it is Trump and his minions who are trying to steal the 2020 election and change the voting process by reducing hours of voting, places of voting and drop box locations for mail ballots in many states. Intelligent, decent and mature Republicans know this affects the Republican voter as much as the Democratic voter, not to mention any other party voter. This is an assault on our democracy and needs to stop. The Republican conservative voice is needed to be heard as an equal voice in government. Not the immature voice of conspiracy theories and bruised egos. Arizona has decent Republicans who can see through the Paul Gossar and Andy Biggs threats to our democracy. Vote out Gossar and Biggs. By voting Democratic it will send a strong message, once and for all, that the Republican party, the legitimate party, no longer supports the Trump infection. Once ousted Republicans can build on a clean slate and get back to their roots of what America is all about, preserving our democracy. 2022 will be the turning point and have positive outcomes for all people.
Holly Dove
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Holly. I’m one that wants change in leadership within the Republican Party, but to vote Democrat, Never!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.