Editor: The rest of the story about the TransCanada Energy pipeline is explained in detail with a map and up to date statistics at www.nrdc.org. This pipeline was completed in 2010 sending tar sands oil, the most corrosive, toxic and poisonous oil, from Alberta Canada into the US at North Dakota then straight down the US to the Gulf of Mexico for refining and export for the sake of Canada’s economy, not for US gas tanks. The Keystone XL pipeline was to create a hypotenuse to the triangle going directly from Alberta to Nebraska threatening to pollute current unpolluted waterways and sacred lands in the US. This is supported by the leaking and spillage data occurring monthly along this existing pipeline so pollution is inevitable. Cleanup is financially expensive and detrimental to the future use of the land and water as well as defacing sacred land of the US. It is not beneficial to bring down prices at the US gas pumps because we don’t get any gasoline from it. Please, read this valuable information to better understand why wiser people than the nay-sayers writing editorials here continue to prevent this extension. Please, remember to vote this year for people who understand the long term ramifications of current legislation. Our democracy and future environment depend on it.
Holly Dove
Lake Havasu City
