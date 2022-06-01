Editor: So Republicans banned abortion because they say they value all life. Well, don’t stop there! Value life once it is born and becomes children in poverty or adoptable children, once those kids become foster children, once they become aged out of a system with no place to sleep or work or get further education and a job, once they become homeless or a returning Vet with PTSD and no home or job or proper health care, or the elderly with no place to live. Republicans are avoiding the real issues of poverty and homelessness of all children who grow into adulthood by hiding behind a self-righteous banner of protecting life in the womb when they have no plan or ambition to protect life after the womb. Talk about government overreach. Stay out of an individual’s right to choose what happens to their own body and instead do something sustainable for society now! Since Republicans want everyone to have the right to kill each other with unregulated gun ownership, is that their idea of birth control, after the birth has happened? Just give them the means of killing already born children, killing each other and committing suicide by gun. Perhaps those republicans and the gun lobbyists haven’t had the experience of losing a loved one by gun yet. It’s sad to think we haven’t reached that critical mass number where change is inevitable. Brace yourselves.
Holly Dove
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.