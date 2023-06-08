Editor: I’d like to invite everyone to join the Patriotic Millionaires for the Great Economy Project online, a series of five webinars that will detail exactly how the economy is rigged against working people and in favor of the rich. Here is a summary of the upcoming presentations as prepared by Erica Payne, Founder and President, Patriotic Millionaires.
The first presentation, The Big Picture was Wednesday. I watched this incredible presentation of statistical facts and figures that explained our reality and how we got here. Register for the following four webinars at AmericanAgenda.com/online, to see what is really going on with our country and the hope for reform.
The next four webinars are all on Wednesdays, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m.: June 14, CEO Pay, with Sarah Anderson of the Institute for Policy Studies; June 21, Best and Worst of Working in America; June 28, Taxes Taxes Taxes (Everything else is BS!), with Erica Payne and Morris Pearl of Patriotic Millionaires; and July 5, The Cost of Billionaire Philanthropy.
The goal of the Great Economy Project is to inspire a cross-partisan, multiracial group of working Americans, the most powerful constituency group in America, to demand an economy that works for them, regardless of what political party is in charge. You do not have to be “woke” to appreciate what is really going on. Just listen. Recommended for all our politicians and voters.
