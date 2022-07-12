Editor: The Huntsman tailor shop in England featured in "The Kingsmen" movies is a beautiful example of the tradition of quality keeping up with societal changes. Change is inevitable and this shop traditionally serving men from diplomats to rock stars for hundreds of years now has a line of suits for women. Just as beautifully crafted with all the quality of the men's suits and including interchangeable lapels so one jacket can be adapted to fit any occasion. This is how I believe our founding fathers intended the Constitution of these United States to evolve, maintain the quality of the intention of equal rights while including and adapting to the societal changes of allowing women equal rights. Laws are intended to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all as their top priority and meant to evolve with society. There are many specifics about today's life that were not envisioned when the Constitution was written but the intent was there to allow everyone the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. So, what about the fetus? In the womb the fetus is a parasite totally dependent on the host for survival and that means the host's rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness takes precedence. The host has to sacrifice their physiological, emotional and financial wellbeing to carry to term and raise the born child. And only the host who makes those sacrifices should make the choice to carry to term or terminate that pregnancy. No one else, not any man, not any branch of government or religious leader should have a say in the host's choice. Offering the host a variety of counseling, financial and medical options is the only role for anyone else to get involved. Let's keep the quality of the intent behind our Constitution while adapting to societal changes. It seems some have done so with the second amendment.
Holly Dove
Lake Havasu City
