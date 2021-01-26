Editor: Who wants Lake Havasu City, Mohave County or even Arizona as a state to become a constitutional sanctuary? Is it our duly elected City Council members? Is it our duly elected county board of supervisors? Is it our duly elected state legislators? All of whom have sworn an oath to uphold our Constitution in order to assume their office in the first place. Do these same people, most of whom are registered Republicans, also call for supporting Trump and perpetuating the lies about the vote being stolen from him? Do these same people back Cruz, Hawley and the other Republicans in Congress who objected to the constitutional counting of electoral college votes confirming Biden as the constitutionally duly elected next President? Do these same duly elected people sit in silence not condemning the attempted takeover of our duly elected Congress as it was carrying out its Constitutional duty of counting those votes?
Do you see the conflict here? On one hand they are wanting to become a Constitutional Sanctuary and on the other they do not uphold the Constitution!
The attack on Congress was carried out with people claiming to support Trump, a Republican, who were armed, carrying pipe bombs, zip ties and breaking windows and doors down to take our duly elected officials hostage, or maybe worse, and chanting “Death to Mike Pence” for having carried out his Constitutional duty.
These Trump supporters have also sent death threats to our duly elected officials and their families not just in Washington but here in Arizona, too! These duly elected officials are carrying out their Constitutional duties under the law and they and their families are being threatened for doing so. Can you see the contradictions here?
Wake up people, you are enabling those who are destroying our Constitutional foundation. Stop it!
Just stop doing these double-standard acts of violence against our democracy. Why would you do these things? What is motivating you to act in conflict with what you speak? Are you and your families being threatened? Businesses in Lake Havasu City have been under threats because they were requiring masks to be worn or known to not be Trump supporters.
Drivers with Biden bumper stickers have been bullied on the roads by drivers who were Trump supporters here in Lake Havasu. These acts of intimidation and threats are being carried out by the same mentality that stormed the Capital. They must be reported, prosecuted and not ignored. Anyone in our beautiful city who has been or is now living under threat please, report all threats to our local authorities.
These extremists must be found, prosecuted and made an example of that this behavior is against our laws and order must be reestablished.
Holly Dove
Lake Havasu City
