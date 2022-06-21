Editor: Watching the Jan. 6 investigation hearings I'm learning a lot about history, political science and the law that I normally would never hear or read about. To be a public servant in elected office one needs to be a well educated and knowledgeable person who has a sense of integrity to defend the oath of office no matter the threats or blackmail. A person has to have a sense of reality, knowing what is fact from fiction, what is legal and what is not. These are special people I like to refer to as States-men and -women as opposed to politicians. When elected officials and officers in responsible organizations knowingly do what is agreed is illegal and perpetuate lies they know are false they are not the kind of people who deserve our support or votes. The whole of the Arizona Republican Party organization needs to be revamped and cleansed of those who choose to be the false electors to replace the legitimate Arizona electors. And current candidates for office need to be barred from running based on their participation in those lies and illegal activity. The Republican Party has become the party of corruption having just revisited the 50 year Watergate anniversary and now hearing of Trump's strong-arming otherwise good Republicans into perpetuating his lies. These bullying tactics are not how our democracy survives. It's time to stand and reject the threats, turn in those bullies, indict and admit the truth. It's time to separate reasonable conservative ideology from tyrannical Trumpism. Expel the criminal players and do the right thing.
Holly Dove
Lake Havasu City
