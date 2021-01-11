Editor: Could a few or more real Republicans, not Trumpites, please, write letters to the editor with reasonable information on what they want from government. Writers are repeating lies, conspiracy theories and misinformation to create a smokescreen hiding what they want which is to resurrect Hitler. Immature children should not be given the keys to the car. Looking forward to hearing from real Republicans who are truly interested in building America back better. If you don’t know who to be if you are no longer part of the Trump cult, then be who you needed when you were younger. It is better to walk alone than with a crowd going the wrong direction. Refuse to do something permanenty stupid because you or someone you want to protect is temporarily upset. Trump lost. Biden won. Now let’s get on with listening to each other’s needs and concerns. The time is now, so don’t be intimidated by those who want to undermine this country and democracy with childish bullying. Speak up.
Holly Dove
Lake Havasu City
