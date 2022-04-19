Editor: Once I grew up, in my early 40s, I realized each person has their own path/journey, to their authentic self. Mine required some stupid decisions, some successes and some failures. To quote Mark Kelly, failure is an option, and I believe I would not have had success without it. So, I believe each person must follow their own choices in life to come into their authentic self so they have no regrets when it’s their time to die. For me I needed to learn to forgive myself for those stupid decisions and failures, accept the lessons learned from them and in turn forgive others for their choices as well. This level of acceptance of the human condition came to me after divorce, after bankruptcy, after releasing control and accepting the universe has a flow I needed to tune into. Now in my 70s I read the news of the polarization in every aspect of life, see the strife and struggle all over the world and think that if only each person everywhere could be their authentic self, expressing their individual talent and abilities this world could finally begin to evolve into our true purpose for being here on this life giving planet. But, another side of me thinks if only we didn’t have the oppressors who prevent people from realizing their authentic selves wouldn’t that be wonderful? The answer is, no. The oppressors are making their stupid decisions and failures on the way to realizing their authentic selves and they may not complete their journey in this lifetime.
Meanwhile we need to be patient and understanding, forgiving of their immaturity on their path/journey. After all, maybe that is the purpose of life on this planet. And, I will still voice my opinion calling out the stupid decisions and failures of those oppressors while forgiving them their immaturity.
Holly Dove
Lake Havasu City
