Follow Trump’s lead
Editor: Did you vote for Trump in 2020? Do you still like him? Do you want to vote for him in 2024 if he runs for President?
Do you still think he “tells it like it is”? Do you still believe what he says is true? Do you want his “truth” to become our reality? Trump and his wife both got the covid-19 vaccine and encouraged everyone to get it. Are you willing to follow his lead or are you going to rebel against this father figure? He will need your vote in 2024 since he lost 2020 by seven million votes. Do you want to be alive enough to vote for him? The polls say that the majority of people not getting the vaccine are white Republican men.
The science is proving that getting the vaccine is reducing the death toll from covid. Contrary to what some might have you believe, at least here in Arizona, the dead don’t vote. You have to show ID, have a signature that matches what is on file and actually sign, too. That’s why dogs can’t vote in Arizona as well. Get the vaccine, all two of them if that’s the brand you start with. That way you will be around to vote and have your voice heard.
Holly Dove
Lake Havasu City
