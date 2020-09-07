Editor: Freedom. Is it living an unrestricted life? Or is it choosing self control so you don’t need others telling you how to behave? Freedom requires being responsible and considerate of others. If we don’t follow traffic laws accidents and deaths can happen.Laws are here for our protection, to keep us safe, until they discriminate, then they need revamped and improved. This is an ongoing process as society evolves. The initial trial attempt is not necessarily the perfect choice, so, we get to experiment, we get to revamp and improve on what has gone before until we are satisfied the problem has been adequately dealt with. It’s a good thing we have elections so we get another chance to try something different and test out the new approach in solving our problems. We can experiment in this country to form that more perfect union. Now is the time to revamp and improve. By being responsible and considerate of others, (remember the Golden Rule?) we can choose self control as our definition of freedom instead of unrestricted living. We are no longer two years old rebelling against all the “nos” in our lives. We can now choose self control as we choose positive, constructive participation in life allowing others to do the same. We have the freedom to vote for improvement. You can choose to vote in person on election day at your precinct or early in Lake Havasu at the library from Oct 7 - 30, Monday - Friday, 10 am to 4 pm. Either place you can deposit the ballot sent to you in the mail and it is then couriered to Kingman for counting. Let’s participate in this experiment together to revamp and improve everyone’s life.
Holy Dove
Lake Havasu City
