Editor: Ron Gould recently offered to use his portion of the relief fund, some $8MM to give $165 back to qualified residents in his district. What laziness is this? If he and the other representatives would pool their relief funds to actually help residents of Mohave County better cope with the negative effects of COVID, they could use those funds to fix the Day Care / Child Care problem. Residents can go back to work if their job pays more than what child care costs. That income adds to our tax base, allows those parents to purchase musical instruments, sports uniforms, computers and other learning / school expenses which also improve our tax base while improving the child’s success in their own futures. $165 won’t do much to help anyone except maybe the homeless but, you weren’t thinking of them, were you? Come on Gould, be here for your constituents or get out of office.
Holly Dove
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.