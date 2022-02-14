Editor: In response to the question of what do Democrats stand for, here is a list of some of what Mohave County Democrats stand for: supporting science, masks and vaccinations to stop the spread and reduce emergence of new variants to Coronavirus;
National healthcare as a right for all with reduced costs by adopting the best practices of other countries’ national healthcare; all citizens deserve the right to vote by making easy access to the polls and vote by mail available to everyone; building strong and equitable public education for everyone, stop tax funding for private schools, free two-year community college for anyone who wants it and stop predatory college loan business; stop subsidies to wealthy corporations and obscenely wealthy vulture capitalists; reduce the Pentagon budget and spend more on infrastructure, clean energy and social programs to help us all; man made climate change is real and strong action is needed now to reverse the effects of a warming Earth with strong controls over polluters to provide clean water and air for our progeny; a path to citizenship for dreamers and treating refugees fairley under the UN Charter Article 14 Refugee Rule of 1948; equal rights for our LBGTQ community who must be able to marry whom they love, serve in the military and be a vital part of our society; abortion and pregnancy is a woman’s decision to be made with her doctor guided by the Bible’s “life at first breath” teachings; reasonable gun laws to keep criminals from having guns, stop the sale of assult weapons and require gun owner liability, end the gunshow looophole and ban ghost guns made of parts.
We are best with diversity, inclusion and protections for all.
Information about Mohave County Democrats is available to the public on Facebook: Mohave County Democratic Central Committee with a link to the web page, MohaveDemocrats.org.
To all the Lake Havasu and Mohave County Democrats, you are not alone.
Holly Dove
Lake Havasu City
