Editor: On July 26, 10 a.m. EST the first public hearing on UFOs was aired and can be viewed in its entirety at the youtube address: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQ7Dw-739VY. In this time of conflict from cultural views to who won the 2020 and 2022 elections in our country there are bigger concerns we need to consider regarding the survival of our species. There is technology beyond our human capability to reverse engineer let alone understand within the parameters of our knowledge of physics which may be able to save us from ourselves if we can choose a new perspective. Right now with our gun ownership mentality of choosing a hostile defense approach we may be missing an opportunity for saving ourselves in the name of machismo. Our weapons are of no consequence nor deterrence in light of the new revelations. Therefore our best defense is curiosity and appreciation for the unknown benevolent force making itself apparent. We need to set aside fear and embrace curiosity with an open mind and a willingness to allow a broader acceptance in the name of survival. We humans have hurt our life support system, earth, with our pollution for the sake of making money, for short term greed at the expense of long term endurance. It is time to grow up and become mature adults forgiving our past mistakes, having patience with our slower learning individuals and being open for radical acceptance of a new way of organizing world governments and religions. Our current ways of problem solving aren’t working. The time has come to ask for help and surrender to the possibility that there is a better way we haven’t considered yet. Einstein said that we can’t solve our problems from the same mind-set that created them. Now we need that new mind-set. Allow yourself to be open to a new perspective. More hearings will resume in September.
Holly Dove
