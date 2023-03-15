Editor: I am the instructor for the safe driving classes offered at the LHC Senior Center. One of the first questions I ask each class is, “What are your pet peeves on the road?” Most answers have to do with the other drivers, not the roads or signage so much. but, the fear they feel from being followed too closely, impatient drivers speeding past them or someone else not taking their turn at a four way stop. Mine are drivers on Acoma who do not stop for the gulf carts trying to cross. All these issues and more are addressed in the class. Anyone can take this class as long as they have a valid drivers license from any state. It may also offer a discount on your annual car insurance bill for up to three years. There is no downside to having this refresher under one’s belt. And, it can build confidence on the road in unfamiliar situations. Havasu offers many opportunities for self improvement and this is one to bring more comfort to your driving experience and keep Havasu safer.
Holly Dove
