Editor: The FBI initiated a properly executed search and seizure of Trump’s residence. Trump incited an illegal attack on the Capital causing death and injury to our brave law enforcement guardians and property.
Joe Biden was the elected President through the Electoral College as well as the popular vote in 2020.
Trump took one snap shot of very early votes and falsely claimed he won the 2020 election and has persisted to this day trying to steal the election away from the winner, Joe Biden. Fortunately we have a Department of Justice and FBI which will not be intimidated by Trump’s thugs and coercion. Unfortunately we have a Republican party which is. Fortunately our DOJ can lock him up.
And, fortunately the Republican party can lock him out should they choose to find their backbone. Maybe they need to find a new role model, say, Liz Cheney?
And, that same Republican party needs to put an end to the thuggery and coercion of the infection of Trumpitis that so many Arizonan Republican politicians have come down with. They too, need to be locked up and locked out of office. Time to purge the ranks of the election deniers and Trump apologists. Vote Democrat this November 8. We now have a CD 9 Democrat running against Gosar, David Lucier. He got enough write-in votes on the Primary to be on the November ballot.
The Democrats are making solid constructive progress while keeping our democracy vibrant. Let’s keep it going..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.