Editor: The FBI initiated a properly executed search and seizure of Trump’s residence. Trump incited an illegal attack on the Capital causing death and injury to our brave law enforcement guardians and property.

Joe Biden was the elected President through the Electoral College as well as the popular vote in 2020.

