Editor: This time of year tax payers are looking to support their favorite community causes. As a senior enjoying the benefits of our Lake Havasu Senior Center and seeing the reduced number of meals available due to budget cuts and increased costs for food please consider donating to this wonderful community resource. Not many people realize that donating to Meals on Wheels is a tax deductible contribution. If this cause appeals to you, make your check payable to Meals on Wheels and mail it to the Lake Havasu Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403, Attn: Meals on Wheels. We Seniors thank you for your support.
Holly Dove
