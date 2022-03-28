Editor: In Thursday’s Opinion page, March 24, Kandi Finfrock said Ukraine was an “enemy of the people” as explained in some book she read. Putin appologists such as KF and Trump supporters are the “enemy of the people” here in America, supporting lies and wasting taxpayer money on stupid audits that prove no fraud was committed in our legal and voter supported Presidential election where Biden won. Putin supporters are the enemy of America and the free world everywhere. Please, leave our country and go live in Russia if you like him so much. You don’t deserve America if you don’t support Democracy and our legal voting system. Webster’s definition of Democracy: “Government by the people, exercised either directly or through elected representatives... Majority rule”. Supporting Trump’s big lie trying to steal the election, is not supporting Democracy. Supporting Putin’s big lie that Ukraine is the enemy is not supporting Democracy. And you are not supporting Democracy with your insistence on these lies.
Holly Dove
Lake Havasu City
