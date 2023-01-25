Editor: Tax time is here again. As you prepare the receipts and forms needed remember if your income for 2022 was less than $85,000 you may be eligible for free tax preparation at the Lake Havasu Senior Center. Use the online appointment system at lhctax.as.me to sign up and print out the AZ 201 form if you were a renter with income under $3,751 as a single or $5,501 for a couple.
Social Security and disability payments are not included in income. Your landlord will need to fill it out so you can receive a renter’s tax credit up to $500. If you owe the state you can designate some or all of what you owe to a Qualifying Charitable Organization. My favorite is the Lake Havasu City Meals on Wheels 501(c)3 nonprofit, ID# 22477. You can choose a maximum of $400 for a single or $800 for a couple. Forms are available at the Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd, 8:30 - 2:30, Monday through Friday.
