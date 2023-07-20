Editor: Chuck Schummer, House of Representatives, will begin public hearings on Wed, July 26 for transparency on the whole of government awareness of “exotic beings”, UFOs and UAPs. Link, https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/house-committee-plans-hold-hearing-ufos-rcna94300
If you have an open and curious mind, give the UFO Rabbit Hole podcast a listen. Enjoy these links, Galileo Project: https://projects.iq.harvard.edu/galileo/home Garry Nolan Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2DqdOw6Uy4 . These could open up a whole new way of seeing life on earth. Suddenly, your different colored skin neighbor isn’t so different.
