Editor: The pandemic had a couple good things to help us rethink our reality. Closeness and importance of family, staying healthy and being aware of our surroundings and is a job only what it has been or can we fashion work to be both financially rewarding and intellectually stimulating? Following the crowd into a paycheck mentality of what work has to offer has limited the expression of our individual talents. The pandemic forced us to think “outside the box” and reinvent ourselves. Reality by consensus is no longer satisfying or even necessary as we once were conditioned to believe. This is not about New Year’s Resolutions so much as now you have an opportunity to be authentic with your abilities. Take action to create that dream and express your inner longings. You no longer have to wait til, whatever. Now is the time to shirk consensus and be in your moment. The world is waiting for you to be who you are meant to be. In doing so we are all better off. And, of course, the paycheck helps get us on our way to doing that. So keep the job as you plan and schedule that dream. It’s a wonderful ride.
Holly Dove
