Editor: Onions to Sonny Borrelli, our egotistical legislative state senator who refused to pull his bandana face mask up over his nose and mouth at the Lake Havasu City library during early voting and with record numbers of covid cases in town. Such irresponsible behavior does not protect your constituents. It does not set an adult example of how to stay safe. It was a stupid, selfish act of childishness. Grow up, Sonny, and act like a man.
Holly Dove
Lake Havasu City
