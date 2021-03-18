Editor: Thank you President Biden for bringing empathy and kindness back to our grieving American spirit.
The candlelight vigil tribute to the over 500,000 pandemic deaths was very moving and much needed. So many of us have lost friends and loved ones without saying good-by. This was timely and much needed. I feel especial gratitude for the relief package to ease the pain so many Americans are experiencing now and facing in the near future. And, thank you for acknowledging former President Trump’s policy fast tracking vaccine production and for supporting it with even more funding for greater distribution.
We are blessed in this country to have the freedoms provided by our constitution and leadership to protect that document and provide for the well-being of us all. With these freedoms comes great responsibility. Responsibility to face the consequences of inappropriate choices and then the responsibility to choose again for a better outcome. President Biden, I am grateful that America chose you. Your desire to unite us all with all our diversity is needed to feel safe and secure in this great country of ours. One way to do that is by admitting our fears toward others who are not like us. www.rainternational.org is based on Alcoholics Anonymous 12 step program allowing everyone to admit, express and feel safe doing so, their fear of any bigotry they are carrying, in a group setting so they know they are not alone in those fears. Racists Anonymous International includes everybody. It’s a mental health remedy to help heal much that divides us. Thank you for your example of an adult perspective to help us face our fears with constructive choices and a fearless commitment to a positive outcome. God Bless you, President Biden, and God Bless America.
Holly Dove
Lake Havasu City
