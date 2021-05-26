Editor: 50 Cent the rapper said something to the effect, “ Liars are worse than thieves. Thieves only steal your salary, liars steal your reality.” It’s like the stigma of incest. The bully forces the victim to keep a secret claiming if the victim tells it will harm a loved one making the victim feel trapped. The lie must be upheld because if it is not then the victim will be the cause of the damage done. So the victim begins defending the bully and soon that turns into support of the bully all the while the bully continues to bully through insidious threats. Stockholm syndrome becomes the norm and the bully gets away with the altered reality. Sounds like the Republican controlled state Senate who now have to add the cost of millions of dollars damage done to the voting machines they turned over to an outside, unapproved agency to determine if the Maricopa election had fraudulent doings. All this was based on a lie and a deliberate altering of the reality that Trump won. But, he didn’t. Biden won, fair and square. Vote out those Republicans who still think Trump won. That lie and the insidious threats behind it to keep Republicans in support of it needs to be voted out. Vote in candidates who represent the constituents of Arizona in 2022. Trump ushered in acceptance of bad behavior, encouraged it and offered to defend those who displayed it. Now is the time for a good spanking of those misbehaving children to whom Trump gave free rein. Your vote counts to bring reality back. Check candidate information and voting records on line at www.azsos.gov and www.azleg.gov. Trump’s lie is too expensive. The courts will spank him.
Holly Dove
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Well said, Holly. Now we wait for the usual suspects to insult and attack you without making any attempt to prove what you said is incorrect.
