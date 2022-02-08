Editor: I was surprised to read our new publisher’s article saying that voting is a privilege. According to the Constitution of the United States of America: Amendment XV, Section 1, “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”
And Amendment XIX, Section 1, reads: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”
Amendment XXIV, Section 1, “The right of citizens of the United States to vote in any primary or other election for President or Vice President, for electors for President or Vice President, or for Senator or Representative in Congress, shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State by reasons of failure to pay any poll tax or any other tax.”
These amendments use the word “right”, nowhere is the word “privilege” used.
This is in support of Ms. Carolyn Blackmore’s letter recently citing Arizona’s Constitution specifying “...the right of suffrage.” It’s mistakes like Mr. Macke’s that misleads the public to believing wrong information and because he is in a position of knowing better an unsuspecting public might get the wrong idea of our democracy.
To restore his credibility I would recommend a retraction and clarification of what he intended to convey.
Holly Dove
Lake Havasu City
