Editor: To everyone who has ever become bored with life or feels like there is nothing new, take a listen to Dr. Joe Dispensa on You tube. He combines common sense with amazing science to prove the unbelievable. He offers an answer to the divisiveness that divides us from each other as well as from our authentic selves.
It’s a 2-hour presentation that will wake you up to what you have always known but didn’t know how to express. Antivaxxers will have validation, self healers will have validation and those of us looking for a way to “fix” our flaws will find hope. It offers a bigger picture than the short sightedness that our politics or religious beliefs box us into. There is so much more. Dare to know. More delicious science for those who sense that new beginnings are afoot, check out humanitysteam.org , Forbidden Science with Gregg Bradon. Real experiments to prove the unbelievable. Miracles are real and marvelous and are happening now.
