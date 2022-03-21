Editor: Our Republican state legislators whom we elected want to nullify early voting which 80% of Arizonans, their constituents, use.
And, these same legislators want to repeal Prop 208 us constituents voted into law according to our Arizona Constitutional right.
These same legislators took an oath to uphold our Arizona Constitution so why is it now they feel justified to violate that oath? What is really going on here? Why did we vote for these people who don’t represent us or our concerns? Who are they representing because it’s certainly not the majority of Arizonans?
How did they get elected? Did we not do a good enough job in vetting these people who slid in under the radar?
Better questions need to be asked of candidates, such as do they believe in our Arizonan Constitution and the right of the voters to pass laws?
From the looks of it they do not and they have violated their oath. Is that an impeachable offense?
How about a recall offense? Maybe we shouldn’t wait till the next election to rid our state of these duplicitous individuals.
Are some of these Republicans also insisting on the big lie that Trump won the election?
Were they also in support of the insurrection? We have got ourselves some bad apples here. Time to vote them out and not repeat the mistake.
We must be more vigilant about our democracy.
Holly Dove
Lake Havasu City
