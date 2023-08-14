If reports are believed, Mike Pence is apparently “too honest.” In the aftermath of the 2020 election, Donald Trump reportedly called his then-vice president “too honest” after Pence refused to help Trump overturn the 2020 election results.
Of course, there was nothing dishonest about questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 election. Given rampant voter fraud and the fervent anti-Trumpism of Washington elites, it was a question worth asking then, and anti-Republican voter fraud remains a concern.
Despite FBI and Justice Department efforts to cancel discussions of voter fraud, many American voters still fervently believe there were significant issues in the 2020 election. Obviously, at this point, we will never know the full details of the 2020 election fallout. If Pence was pushed to lie to the American people, he was right to be honest. However, if he is leveraging the illusion of “honesty” for political gain, there is nothing to commend. Honesty can only be celebrated when it is right and true.
With George Washington, who could “never tell a lie,” or Abraham Lincoln (“Honest Abe”) in mind, truthfulness is an aspirational virtue. Republicans competing for votes can and should be honest with American voters, heeding their concerns and addressing them with concrete policy fixes. In 2016, Trump was largely successful because he was honest about many of America’s problems, offering viable solutions to issues that had been on voters’ minds for decades.
On illegal immigration, Trump was clearly honest, explaining that the U.S.-Mexico border is in a state of crisis and advocating for a border wall that could stop the proverbial bleeding. Today, the border crisis is even more critical, making it essential for Republicans to be honest about its existence, unlike the Democrats, who would rather ignore or prolong it. Trump was similarly honest about other issues — from the persistence of media bias (see: “fake news”) to the need for corporate tax reform and NATO’s unwillingness to pay its fair share.
Perhaps most important, Trump recognized the tens of millions of forgotten American voters in Rust Belt states and other parts of the country, too often overlooked by Beltway influencers. He was honest that people in New York, San Francisco and Washington looked down on middle America, deriding it as “flyover country” or some such nonsense. He was honest about Hillary Clinton’s hubris (see: “basket of deplorables”), and voters thanked him for it.
The exact blueprint still applies in 2024. Let’s be honest: The U.S. economy is weak, undermined by inflation and other issues. The border crisis isn’t going away, not anytime soon. Neither are crises like Chinese competition or the Ukraine war.
Let’s be even more honest: The “woke” movement is a stain on the American societal fabric. From race- or gender-based identity politics to blatant endorsements of socialism and communism, wokeness is a scourge that needs to be wiped out at the ballot box. Woke Democrats should be punished by the tens of millions of voters who are (still) grateful to be Americans. Patriotism is alive and well in most parts of the country, especially in the states outside the Beltway.
Whether it is Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence or someone else, the Republican candidate who commits to exposing the left for its radicalism honestly will be successful in 2024. Voters expect nothing less. Tens of millions of them are just waiting for a candidate to echo their disgust and fight back on the public stage.
This does not mean that Republican candidates should kowtow to the demands of the mainstream media. The media have long shed even the semblance of objectivity, and a partial press does not deserve a candid, honest discussion from our political candidates. People should ignore media elites and circumvent them. For too long, Republicans have sought to curry favor from journalists who only want to be liberal activists.
Honesty is a good thing in American politics as long as it means being honest with those who deserve it in the first place — American voters. Even in today’s changing world, the same rules apply: Be thoughtful, speak from the heart, and give it straight to the people casting votes. Only the voters matter — not the elites or anyone else.
Ted Harvey serves as chairman of the Committee to Defeat the President.
(8) comments
Hmmmm……Wonder if Defendant Trump tells Jack Smith he's “too honest.”
Calling Trump honest about anything is laughable, he should be thankful now though, he will have a chance to prove in court that he wasn't lying, don't think that is going to work for him though.
Actually, he doesn't have to prove anything. It is up to the prosecutor to prove the criminal charges. Whether that will be done, or whether they will be another partisan witch hunt like the two sham impeachment proceedings, will determine whether he is a crook or not. You will still be a hater if he is acquitted.
Fred Trump called a spade a spade and the left came unglued over it. The swamp ended up being more then he thought it was. We have so many swamp creatures in DC that are corrupt and will do anything to stay in power and that goes for both parties. Trump was an outsider and didn't play well with the corrupt swamper's. The TDS is still alive and well today as see how the left is so deathly afraid of Trumps return. And as a reminder Trump doesn't have to prove he's innocent the prosecution has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he is guilty. But I will say that the prosecution is one up on Trump if they keep the trial in DC or NYC as these cities are overrun with liberal demorats who keep voting for the same criminals for office. Lets Go Brandon.
Hey Ol' Fred... How do you know it's not going to work for him?
Do you have insider information that you need to spill and come clean about?
Plus... I just read there indicting "TRRUUMMP" for the Maui fires!
Ted Harvey is chairman of “Committee to Defend the President," becoming one of the largest pro-Trump super PACs in the country following Trump being elected in 2016. Following the 2020 election, he renamed the PAC Committee to Defeat the President to oppose President Joe Biden's agenda. Call it what you will but Mr. Harvey’s grift continues using all the trigger words on the right — media elites, liberal activists, leftist radicals, “woke” movement, race/gender based identity politics, socialism AND communism, and rampant voter fraud. Ted Harvey, who is running a Trump Super PAC, but let’s call him a “columnist” is trying to make the case to readers that if you believed all of Trumps’ lies in the past, there is no reason to stop now.
Hey, thanks Crone for the condensed, concise list of all the “trigger” words that get you lefty’s riled up and hot under the collar. I’ve copied and pasted them for future reference. You’re a real peach! [thumbup][tongue][love][smile][wink] Deaton
Are they really "trigger words" Crone? Or are they apt descriptions of many on the Left?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.