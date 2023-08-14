If reports are believed, Mike Pence is apparently “too honest.” In the aftermath of the 2020 election, Donald Trump reportedly called his then-vice president “too honest” after Pence refused to help Trump overturn the 2020 election results.

Of course, there was nothing dishonest about questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 election. Given rampant voter fraud and the fervent anti-Trumpism of Washington elites, it was a question worth asking then, and anti-Republican voter fraud remains a concern.

1
3
0
0
1

Tags

(8) comments

BoneSpurs McPantsLoad
Supreme Leader of Floridastan

Hmmmm……Wonder if Defendant Trump tells Jack Smith he's “too honest.”

Report Add Reply
Fred Bonner

Calling Trump honest about anything is laughable, he should be thankful now though, he will have a chance to prove in court that he wasn't lying, don't think that is going to work for him though.

Report Add Reply
Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

Actually, he doesn't have to prove anything. It is up to the prosecutor to prove the criminal charges. Whether that will be done, or whether they will be another partisan witch hunt like the two sham impeachment proceedings, will determine whether he is a crook or not. You will still be a hater if he is acquitted.

Report Add Reply
Roger Pries

Fred Trump called a spade a spade and the left came unglued over it. The swamp ended up being more then he thought it was. We have so many swamp creatures in DC that are corrupt and will do anything to stay in power and that goes for both parties. Trump was an outsider and didn't play well with the corrupt swamper's. The TDS is still alive and well today as see how the left is so deathly afraid of Trumps return. And as a reminder Trump doesn't have to prove he's innocent the prosecution has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he is guilty. But I will say that the prosecution is one up on Trump if they keep the trial in DC or NYC as these cities are overrun with liberal demorats who keep voting for the same criminals for office. Lets Go Brandon.

Report Add Reply
Pity Pudd

Hey Ol' Fred... How do you know it's not going to work for him?

Do you have insider information that you need to spill and come clean about?

Plus... I just read there indicting "TRRUUMMP" for the Maui fires!

Report Add Reply
Mohave Crone

Ted Harvey is chairman of “Committee to Defend the President," becoming one of the largest pro-Trump super PACs in the country following Trump being elected in 2016. Following the 2020 election, he renamed the PAC Committee to Defeat the President to oppose President Joe Biden's agenda. Call it what you will but Mr. Harvey’s grift continues using all the trigger words on the right — media elites, liberal activists, leftist radicals, “woke” movement, race/gender based identity politics, socialism AND communism, and rampant voter fraud. Ted Harvey, who is running a Trump Super PAC, but let’s call him a “columnist” is trying to make the case to readers that if you believed all of Trumps’ lies in the past, there is no reason to stop now.

Report Add Reply
Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

Hey, thanks Crone for the condensed, concise list of all the “trigger” words that get you lefty’s riled up and hot under the collar. I’ve copied and pasted them for future reference. You’re a real peach! [thumbup][tongue][love][smile][wink] Deaton

Report Add Reply
Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

Are they really "trigger words" Crone? Or are they apt descriptions of many on the Left?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.