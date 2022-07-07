There are a lot of challenges to gardening in the Mojave Desert, and a new program aims to show Lake Havasu City residents how they can overcome them. Zen Mocarski, community health education specialist with Mohave County’s Public Health Department, is organizing a three-week educational series called Seed to Supper at the Aquatic Center.
The series will focus on affordable gardening and offer information about activities ranging from garden development to the harvest. “The goal of the Seed to Supper program is to break down the barriers preventing people from growing healthy, easily accessible foods at home,” Mocarski said.
The Seed To Supper program will feature six distinctly different one-hour presentations over a three week period. The presentations will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. on July 9, 16 and 23. The series is open to the public, but seating is limited to 49 participants. Want to more? Email Mocarski at MocarZ@mohave.gov.
• • •
The water dogs keep coming: Readers keep in sending in photos of their your lake-loving dogs, and honestly, it’s becoming the best part of our mornings.
Jennifer Ward sent in an image of her good boy, Tyson, a 17-month-old boxer who she says loves everyone he meets. Meanwhile, reader Tanya emailed a photo of her pup, Lucy, enjoying the pool. “We can’t keep her out of it,” she says. At 116 pounds, we’d love to see the splash Lucy makes when she jumps in.
An unidentified reader who uses the online handle “ir8checker” sent in a series of very cute photographs of two French bulldogs exploring the lake.
We’re loving the photographs, and we hope you’ll keep them coming. We’ve added all of them to an online photo gallery at HavasuNews.com, and we’ll continue to add to it as new entries arrive.
Send yours to editor@havasunews.com.
—Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.