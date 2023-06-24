“If you are the president’s leading political opponent,” Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday, “the (Justice Department) tries to literally put you in jail and give you prison time. If you are the president’s son, you get a sweetheart deal.”

McCarthy encapsulated an argument made by many Republicans in the wake of the plea deal offered to Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden. Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges to satisfy what prosecutors called a “willful failure” to pay some $300,000 in income tax (a debt he since has settled, including fiscal penalties), and agreed to a pretrial diversion agreement that meant, in essence, that he admitted to a federal gun possession charge but did not have to formally plead guilty.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.