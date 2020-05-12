Editor: At this moment in history all reasonable people know the IHME model is/was greatly flawed. Given at the time the “shut down” the country decisions were made it was the one utilized by government. Knowing what we know now and receiving new data every day, restrictions and lock downs should be modified. From a leadership perspective the choice should have come down to a “greater good” decision based on some understanding of comparison of the magnitude of the lives lost to the number of lives impacted and/or destroyed by shutting down the economy.
The two million lives lost in the U.S. projection likely contributed to the decisions made, however, even two million is only a 1.5% mortality rate. The decision to impact the 98.5% to save the 1.5% is not particularly pragmatic.
Obviously New York City has different dynamics than Prescott, thus the reaction/response to this virus cannot be the same, yet that is what has occurred. Clearly if you have the pre-existing conditions noted in 98 + % of the virus deaths, take precautions. Just as with the NYC and Prescott analogy, people cannot be forced into a “one size fits all” response.
I. Houghton
Prescott
"...however, even two million is only a 1.5% mortality rate." Sounds good until someone you know or love is in that 1.5%.
