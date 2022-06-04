Whether it’s the Sandy Hook shooter or the slaughter of 19 children and two adults at a Texas elementary school, the common thread is too-easy access to guns. People who have no business possessing guns had easy access to them, and went on rampages that killed innocent people.
There are steps that can be taken that are not an infringement of the Second Amendment. But gun extremists have kidnapped that amendment and are holding the rest of us hostage.
History will not be kind to these politicians who spent years in Washington, D.C., and did nothing while innocent Americans were massacred by bad guys with guns. We expect common-sense gun reform laws.
— Idaho Statesman
