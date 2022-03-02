Editor: Election integrity is, perhaps, the most important political conversation in which we are engaged as a state and nation, because there are legitimate concerns that need to be addressed. Congressman Paul Gosar recently sent a mailing vilifying the Democrats for trying to pass reform. And, while I agree with Gosar that there are “problems” with HR1, where I disagree most is with his divisive approach.
Gosar is right. HR1 creates a standardized election process for federal races (not state races), which might be contrary to the Constitution (which grants the states elections power), but it does not “strip away state and local control to nationalize our elections.” HR1 is about federal elections for federal positions.
Gosar is right. The legislation proposes some changes to election ID laws, but it does not “ban voter ID laws.” Section [1903] clarifies that if a state requires ID to vote, ID is still required. But, the legislation allows for a sworn statement as an alternate provision for federal races only for those whose ID does not meet requirements of current ID laws, such as for those living on reservations with no standardized addresses.
Gosar is right. There are provisions for public funding options, just like we already have in Arizona through the Clean Elections legislation passed by Arizona voters. But it does not “force taxpayer funding for federal elections.” Sections 5101 through 5104 introduces a “My Voice” voucher pilot program. And, Sections 5111 through 5221 are provisions for some public funding for federal races. Although, it is inconceivable how any reasonable adult can justify a 6x match of “small” contributions.
No. Taxpayers are not going to pay $1,200 for every $200 contribution, no matter how badly campaign fnance needs reform.
So, yes. Gosar’s mailing has grains of truth, but they are not the political evil he is trying to paint them to be. Stop obstructing, and work for common ground. Stop automatically voting “no,” and work for compromise. Your constituents need you to work for them – all of them – not divide them further with politically divisive mailings in a official capacity, which means taxpayer-funded political division.
To Mohave County readers, please don’t take my word, or Gosar’s word. Look at the legislation for yourself. Form your own opinion. Because, much of what’s in the HR1 legislation we already have in effect in Arizona, so it’s not anywhere near as “radical” as Gosar wants us all to believe it is.
Election reform is a nonpartisan issue. Please read the legislation for yourself. Then let Congressman Gosar know what you support, and what you want him to negotiate for compromised change to HR1, because reform IS badly needed, and because that is how work gets done for the people.
J’aime Morgaine, executive director, Real Change (RealChangePAC.com)
Kingman
(1) comment
That’s the real problem, most will not take the time to read it and educate themselves about HR1. Extremism on both sides of the political spectrum creates an environment of distrust, division and rhetoric. This is what is damaging America and democracy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.