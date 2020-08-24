Editor: Mohave County deserves better. This time last year, a group of citizens called for LaJuana Gillette’s removal from the Mohave County Planning & Zoning Commission after she repeatedly posted xenophobic social media posts. District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould refused to remove her.
In October 2019, a formal complaint was filed with Mohave County against Gillette that her xenophobic posts had violated the Code of Ethics she swore to uphold as part of her Oath of Office. To date, the complaint has not been acknowledged. Mohave County deserves better.
In December 2019, Governor Ducey denounced Gillette’s posts, calling for legislative changes so he could unappoint people like Gillette from Governor appointed Boards (such as the Board of Nursing). A follow-up complaint was filed with Mohave County; again, no acknowledgement. Mohave County deserves better.
In January 2020, the Arizona State Board of Nursing called for Gillette’s resignation. Gillette resigned, quietly, with no public indignation about being picked on because she’s a conservative Republican. Yet she continued to refuse to resign from her Mohave County position, because she knew she could get away with it, here, in the reddest, most conservative county in Arizona. Mohave County deserves better.
Whatever people may think about our complaint about LaJuana Gillette, it is a legitimate complaint filed with our county government about a violation of a government process. And, as such, constitutes a 1st Amendment protected redress of grievance with our county government that has been intentionally and systematically ignored, hoping we will just give up and stop fighting the systemic racism within our county government. Mohave County deserves better.
It is an abomination, that after a year of protesting and calling on Mohave County to uphold their constitutional obligation to protect the constitutional rights for all constituents, LaJuana Gillette remains a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, and our redresses of grievance have yet to even be acknowledged by our County government, or our State Senator.
Good grief. Mohave County, Legislative District 5, and Congressional District 4 deserve better.
J’aime Morgaine
Kingman
