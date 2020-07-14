Editor: I read the “Other Views” column by Mike Patterson from Havasu Regional Medical Center. I would have to disagree with many of the things that he stated.
I was in the hospital for four days recently. During that time, my room was not cleaned, until something was said. Then I had two house keepers at once, how sad. My bathroom reeked like it had an open septic tank in it. We folded a towel several times, poured water on it to try and stop the odors from seeping up through the shower floor, because that is where it was coming from. It didn’t work. I even walked down to the guest restroom, the smell was so bad.
I have been in HRMC for outpatient surgeries and other surgeries where I had to be admitted. I had never seen it like this before.
One of the staffers left a lot to be desired, for sure. After talking to several people, I was informed that most of my nurses were traveling, going from one job to the other, which is a fine profession. HRMC has a hard time hanging on to them after their contract because of the working conditions, and complaints from patients. I was sad to see the changes in HRMC from being a nonprofit to a hospital owned by big corporations and vested doctors. It definitely is not run the same way.
J McDaniel
Lake Havasu City
