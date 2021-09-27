Editor: Joining the U S Navy Reserve in 1942 at age 17, my service was in the Solomon Islands, New Guinea and Dutch East Indies as the torpedoman on a PT boat for my first tour, the second tour found me as a Navy policeman in Manila until demobilized, WW2 now long over. Reenlisting to become a Weekend Warrior, the Navy recalled me to active duty once again . . .! Korea!
Far back in time, having just returned from trying and succeeding in eliminating some Communist forces along the eastern coast of the Korean Peninsula, the Navy kicked me to the curb and sent me packing back to the Reserve.
Nonplussed at being dumped, a job was found amazingly through a paint store owner – drive a gasoline tanker for the now-defunct Union Oil Company.
Applying and immediately hired, a two week period learning to push a huge diesel-powered tanker down the road and I was now a truck driver supplying gasoline in 10-hour shifts to marketing and service stations throughout the southern San Joaquin Valley and the Owens Valley. While dumping or pumping tanker loads of gas, it was necessary to stand at the side of the tanker in case of a malfunction. Bor-r-r-ring. Taking to reading sci-fi, light reading, to occupy the hour or so it took to empty the truck allowed me to not become immersed to the point of ignoring my job. Sci-fi became fascinating.
Although earning the GI Bill thrice during WW2, Korea and ‘Nam and being offered Navy Tuition Aid, my pride would not allow me to accept; paying my own tuition, fees and books except for one book.
Finding my pride wouldn’t let you taxpayers finance me while earning E-9 pay, the GI Bill was declined.
Sandwiching graduate work into my Navy duties took some fancy footwork with the aid of most Commanding Officers.
The Navy sent me back to its Reserve force again as Vietnam warfare declined.
In 1985 with Islam rearing its filthy head, the Pacific Fleet decided it needed someone with more expertise in how to combat this scourge and recalled me to active duty for the 5th time to serve as “Pacific Fleet Subject Matter Expert in Counter-Terrorism.” And that’s how a Reservist ended up with 20 plus years of active duty during 3 wars and a few dust-ups.
The point: Despite becoming a military geographer, my fascination with sci-fi continues to this day. How can we be alone in the vastness?
Jack Duncan
Lake Havasu City
