Editor: Biden may be allowing untold busloads of otherwise “illegals” to inundate the America for which I served on active duty in three wars.
What have these people done to be rewarded with residency here? To set the stage:
My ancestors were banished to England’s Virginia Colony in 1654 as Scottish slaves having lost a war with Oliver Cromwell.
To be called “indentured servants” seemed better than “slaves.” They carved a wilderness into what became a nation that already was occupied by others who hadn’t yet invented even the wheel.
Ah, but, let’s put it in today’s terms with which we seniors can cope. We have 55,000 or so in our Lake Havasu City, which is being inundated with escaping Kaliph Ornians, who no longer can tolerate that fetid brew of migrants, politicos and immigrants infesting the Golden State. Only 40,000 lived in Havasu when we escaped our beloved San Diego some quarter of a century ago. Now, our small desert town has its infrastructure in danger of being overwhelmed. Already, our pavements are deteriorating from the increased traffic.
Our town just received a grant of $13,000,000 from some magical Fed source.
The City Council folks are salivating in anticipation of squandering the money on their legacies.
Repave the damned streets! The large increase in traffic is destroying our main avenues. McCulloch is one, but others such as Swanson are disgraceful. The Colonel who oversees such things as roads needs to plead for a major hunk of that dough.
It ain’t the ‘unting on the ‘eath that ‘urts the ‘orses ‘ooves, it’s the ‘ammer, ‘ammer, ‘ammer on the ‘ard ‘igh road’ that may cause damage to locals’ cars.
Scores of Mini-Sodans and Vis-Kansanites, rightly escaping the bite of winter, are adding to the deluge coming from the west.
Havasu already is a destination site, not needing much more of a ‘draw.’
The lake, the mild winters, the torrid summer sizzle, the remoteness, the whole ambiance is enough to attract folks. It certainly did that for this 95-year-old Bakersfield “boy” and his Marvelous Marlene from Idaho whom he found more than 50 years ago.
Don’t let our lovely LHC become just another town.
Jack Duncan
Lake Havasu City
Republicans are outraged– outraged! -- at the surge of migrants at the southern border. The House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, declares it a “crisis … created by the presidential policies of this new administration.” Arizona congressman Andy Biggs claims “we go through some periods where we have these surges, but right now is probably the most dramatic that I’ve seen at the border in my lifetime.”
The Former Guy demands the Biden administration “immediately complete the wall, which the lying fool said would be paid for by Mexico. They are causing death and human tragedy.” “Our country is being destroyed!” he lied.
In fact, there is no surge of migrants at the border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended 28 percent more migrants from January to February this year than in previous months. But this was largely seasonal. Two years ago, apprehensions increased 31 percent during the same period. Three years ago, it was about 25 percent from February to March. Migrants start coming when winter ends and the weather gets warmer, then stop coming in the hotter summer months when the desert is deadly.
To be sure, there is a humanitarian crisis of children detained in overcrowded border facilities. And an even worse humanitarian tragedy in the violence and political oppression in Central America, worsened by U.S. policies instituted by the ignorant Former Guy that’s driving migration in the first place.
But the “surge” has been fabricated by Republicans in order to stoke fear and, not incidentally, to justify changes in laws they say are necessary to prevent non-citizens from voting who cannot vote – period.
While I’m here a few points for my adoring fans (I love each and every one of you) – 1) Not being able to comprehend the difference between “your” and “you’re” only emphasizes your ignorance and negates anything you might have to say; 2) Constantly posting “BigBob the fool!” does nothing to forward the discourse here and, as above, emphasizes your ignorance; 3) Pathetic grade three insults – yep you guessed it –make you appear ignorant.
