Editor: Say “gun” to many of the post-World War II generations and they connote an “assault” rifle, whatever that is, a weapon. Say “gun” to a real collector and it will bring visions of works of the gunsmiths’ arts to be seen in Arizona collections.
Among the works of art to be found within our state, there is a particular one that stands out. A double-barreled rifle, yes, rifle in 20-bore made in Prague, about 1875, it is guessed, with its “furniture” made of no-doubt African horn. There is gold inlaid into exquisite carvings and a phenomenal wooden stock that had to lovingly caressed into shape. It is not simply a “gun,” but a creation of two artists. Of course, finding 20-bore ammunition is difficult to impossible; it was created as a presentation piece, probably, to a nabob of some sort in the Austro-Hungarian Empire of two centuries ago.
Destroy that as a “gun” and you may as well destroy all of Michelangelo’s works while you’re at it! Then in my own gun safe is a U.S. Army Model 1816 flintlock .69 caliber smooth bore musket with a fascinating history were it able to speak. Research has shown that in 1858, the U.S. Army gathered up its supply of 1816s to send them to Rock Island Arsenal where their flintlocks were replaced with Maynard Tape ignition locks and the massive barrels had rifling cut into them. But, wait!
Sometime after its surmised service in the Civil War, this antique was relieved of its military ladder rear sight and a cotter pin inserted in its rear barrel tang to suffice for a rear peep sight to increase its accuracy to hunt game on the Frontier, can we guess? Given a tongue, what stories we might hear of its adventuresome life. Another mute historical article in my gun safe is a Belgian-made copy of a French Model 1859 Army rifle. This rifle was made for the U.S. Army in 1861 as the Civil War broke out. The Union’s long-gun supply was sliced nearly in two when the Harper’s Ferry Arsenal in what was to become West Virginia, fell to the Rebels. The North had to scratch world-wide to gain rifles to supply its Bluecoats. How this rifle, discovered in a Cincinnati attic shortly after WW2, came to rest within its cache might prove interesting.
It’s percussion nipple broken, we can guess, by youngsters snapping it off while playing “soldier.” Or did some deserter simply hide it there to avoid detection after it failed him in combat?
Then, another outmoded treasure within my safe is my Navy team M1 Garand, rebarrelled from a .30-06 to a 7.62x51 NATO or .308 caliber by the Navy’s Small Arms Training Unit, San Diego. Its Commander got into trouble after selling their issued rifles to team competitors! That rifle once put two bullets consecutively into one hole at 500 yards!
So, dear editor, good idea! Let’s make Arizona a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State that would disallow the mass destruction of such artistic or historical items! The gun-grabbers are stalking; beware of what you know little!
Jack Duncan
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.